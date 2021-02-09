Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.