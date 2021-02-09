S&W Seed (SANW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect S&W Seed to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 42,894 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

