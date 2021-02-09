Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Systemax alerts:

NYSE SYX opened at $43.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $131,671.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $99,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $22,702.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,855. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Systemax by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Systemax by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.