TCW Group Inc. Sells 7,883 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

KEY stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

