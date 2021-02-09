TCW Group Inc. Sells 88,165 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 88,165 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,653 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 172,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNG opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $875.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

