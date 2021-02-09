Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of TKAGY stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Telekom Austria has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

