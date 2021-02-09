Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of TKAGY stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Telekom Austria has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit