Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

