The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,121.96

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,121.96 ($14.66) and last traded at GBX 1,119.44 ($14.63), with a volume of 3317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 74.95 and a current ratio of 74.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,074.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 953.77.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

