The Bon-Ton Stores (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) & Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Head to Head Contrast

The Bon-Ton Stores (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Bon-Ton Stores and Dillard’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bon-Ton Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.28 $111.08 million $4.17 19.41

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than The Bon-Ton Stores.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Bon-Ton Stores and Dillard’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bon-Ton Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Dillard’s 2 3 0 0 1.60

Dillard’s has a consensus price target of $43.20, indicating a potential downside of 46.64%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than The Bon-Ton Stores.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of The Bon-Ton Stores shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Dillard’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Bon-Ton Stores and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bon-Ton Stores N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s -1.51% -4.82% -2.12%

Risk & Volatility

The Bon-Ton Stores has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dillard’s has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc. operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 30, 2020, the company had 257 Dillard's stores and 28 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

