The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 217.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Barclays lowered shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

NYSE:CC opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

