The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,833,000 after purchasing an additional 129,423 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 111,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

