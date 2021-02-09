The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

