TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUIFY. HSBC downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. Research analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

