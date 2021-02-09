Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Cut to “Hold” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

