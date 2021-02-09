Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 169,878 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ScanSource worth $43,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $757.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

