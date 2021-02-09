Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,378,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.