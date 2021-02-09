Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,647 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $153,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 193,152 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

