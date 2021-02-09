Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.28. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $273.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 559.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

