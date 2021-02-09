World Asset Management Inc Makes New $200,000 Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

