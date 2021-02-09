World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $21,324,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $20,630,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.