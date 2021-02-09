World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth $143,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

