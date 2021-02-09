World Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,083 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 82.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 293,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 54,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock worth $9,996,108 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 315.00 and a beta of 1.77.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.