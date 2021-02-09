World Asset Management Inc Sells 864 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

