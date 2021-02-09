World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of WWE opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

