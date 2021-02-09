WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for WW International in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

WW stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in WW International by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $7,777,813.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

