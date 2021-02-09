Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Sell

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

