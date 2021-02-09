Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.89 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,906,000 after buying an additional 828,407 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,721,000 after buying an additional 330,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 28.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after buying an additional 393,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.