Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Concho Resources by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

CXO opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02.

Concho Resources Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

