Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

