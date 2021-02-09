Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $2.40 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

