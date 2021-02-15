1,280 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $104,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.33 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

