1ST Source Bank Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $213.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

