38,515 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,515 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $77.87. 31,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

