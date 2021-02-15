$547.17 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to announce $547.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.20 million and the highest is $553.50 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $601.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,052. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.