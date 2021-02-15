Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.17. 80,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,824. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

