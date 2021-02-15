Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,389 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,452. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

