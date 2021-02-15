AdEx Network (ADX) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $72.26 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.20 or 0.00942023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.11 or 0.05087024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,099,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,956,958 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.