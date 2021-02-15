Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) PT at $35.38

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.
KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $579,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Kennametal by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
