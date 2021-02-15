Aperio Group LLC Acquires 11,047 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 3M worth $68,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.70. 67,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,345. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,011 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

