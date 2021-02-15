Aperio Group LLC Has $496.97 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Facebook worth $496,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.50 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,430,330 shares of company stock valued at $387,625,670 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.