Aperio Group LLC Sells 54,692 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,219,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,692 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $121,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 757,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

