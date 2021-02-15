Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $164.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $164.00 price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,335,234. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 29,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 201,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 326,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,263,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
