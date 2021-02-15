Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $164.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $164.00 price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,335,234. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 29,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 201,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 326,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,263,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

