Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $11.02 Average PT from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

