Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $11.02 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit