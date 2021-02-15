Arweave Market Cap Reaches $247.45 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $7.41 or 0.00015222 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $247.45 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 43% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.05 or 0.01012865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.80 or 0.05176397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

