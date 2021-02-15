Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $110,544.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Axe has a market capitalization of $301,889.86 and approximately $110,544.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.00 or 0.01005780 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.