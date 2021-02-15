Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Chubb by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 26,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $166.52. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.