Blockpass Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $3,199.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $472.54 or 0.00956153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00052655 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.40 or 0.05073609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

