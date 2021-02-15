Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

BLDR stock remained flat at $$43.42 on Monday. 49,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

