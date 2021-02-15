C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after buying an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,046,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 204,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.30. 33,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

