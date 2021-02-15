Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $19,817,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $6,418,000.

VBK traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $302.04. 12,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,910. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $302.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

